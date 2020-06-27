Boy (11) in critical condition following car crash in Cork

AN 11-YEAR-old boy is in a critical condition following a car crash in Cork yesterday.

The crash, involving two vehicles. happened in the Knocknaboul area of Ballydesmond at around 4.45pm yesterday.

The boy was airlifted from the scene to Limerick Regional Hospital. His condition is described as critical.

The driver and three other passengers of the same vehicle were also taken to Limerick Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle received no injuries.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out an examination of the scene and the road has now re-opened.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage, to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”