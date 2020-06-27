This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boy (11) in critical condition following car crash in Cork

The incident happened around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 8:40 AM
29 minutes ago 2,370 Views 1 Comment
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

AN 11-YEAR-old boy is in a critical condition following a car crash in Cork yesterday. 

The crash, involving two vehicles. happened in the Knocknaboul area of Ballydesmond at around 4.45pm yesterday.

The boy was airlifted from the scene to Limerick Regional Hospital. His condition is described as critical.

The driver and three other passengers of the same vehicle were also taken to Limerick Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle received no injuries.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out an examination of the scene and the road has now re-opened.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage, to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

