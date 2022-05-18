#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 18 May 2022
Poll: Should all gambling ads be banned before 9pm?

The Oireachtas Justice Committee wants gambling ads to be banned before the 9pm watershed.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 18 May 2022, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 5,939 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5767052
File photo of a man placing a bet online
Image: Shutterstock/Wpadington
Image: Shutterstock/Wpadington

A BAN ON “all forms of advertising” by betting companies before the 9pm watershed has been recommended by the Oireachtas Justice Committee.

A report published by the committee said around 3,400 15 and 16-year-olds are “engaged in problem gambling in Ireland”.

“Stakeholders emphasised, in particular, the need for a pre-watershed ban on all forms of gambling advertising.

“They pointed out that a cultural shift had resulted in advertising on cigarettes being banned and advertising on alcohol being curtailed and recommended that the same approach be applied to gambling advertising,” the document states.

In terms of online adverts, the report notes that gambling ads are typically aimed at people over the age of 25. However, stakeholders noted “it can be challenging to prevent all websites from showing adverts to those underage”.

The report was compiled as part of the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Gambling Regulation Bill, which is expected to pass next year.

What do you think: Should all gambling ads be banned before 9pm?


Poll Results:

Yes, I think it will help (1259)
No, it won't work (192)
I'm not sure (33)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

