Poll: Should all gambling ads be banned before 9pm?

A BAN ON “all forms of advertising” by betting companies before the 9pm watershed has been recommended by the Oireachtas Justice Committee.

A report published by the committee said around 3,400 15 and 16-year-olds are “engaged in problem gambling in Ireland”.

Advertisement

“Stakeholders emphasised, in particular, the need for a pre-watershed ban on all forms of gambling advertising.

“They pointed out that a cultural shift had resulted in advertising on cigarettes being banned and advertising on alcohol being curtailed and recommended that the same approach be applied to gambling advertising,” the document states.

In terms of online adverts, the report notes that gambling ads are typically aimed at people over the age of 25. However, stakeholders noted “it can be challenging to prevent all websites from showing adverts to those underage”.

The report was compiled as part of the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Gambling Regulation Bill, which is expected to pass next year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

What do you think: Should all gambling ads be banned before 9pm?

