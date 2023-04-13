Ban to stop the spread of bird flu to poultry to be lifted next week with no cases in 5 weeks

A BAN ON mixing poultry and other birds to stop the spread of Avian Influenza, or bird flu, will be lifted on 18 April.

The prohibition has been in place since November of last year, but the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has now announced it will be lifted.

The department said today that the decision to lift the ban was based on factors which show that there is a lower risk of the disease spreading within flocks.

These include a reduction in migratory waterfowl, like ducks and geese, an increase in environment temperatures and daylight hours and the fact there has been no reported cases within flocks for five weeks.

On 18 April 2023, poultry and other birds will be allowed in open areas without the need for the two types of birds to be kept apart. However, the department urges flock owners to “remain vigilant” as there is still a possibility the virus is spread by wild birds.

The department reminds flock owners that Biosecurity measures, that were introduced in September 2022, still remain in place and recommend strict monitoring of birds for any signs of disease and implement strict disease control measures.

Avian Influenza, or bird flu, is a transmissible virus in birds that is common among wild birds in Ireland, particularly at the start of winter.

In November 2022, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told flock owners to house their poultry birds away from other birds as a “precautionary measure” after the virus spread to two flocks of turkeys in Monaghan, where 8,000 birds were culled.

The “Surveillance Zone” in Monaghan was not lifted until December 2022.

Minister McConalogue recently told the Dáil: “If [flock owners] suspect Avian Influenza, they must report it iummediately to their veterinary practitioner or to one of the Department’s Regional Veterinary Offices.

“The Department have plans in place to control the spread of disease should an outbreak of avian influenza be confirmed in an Irish poultry flock.”