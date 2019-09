GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of a man in Cork have charged a man in his 40s in relation to the incident.

The 55-year-old man was found dead in a house on Bandon Road on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, gardaí said they’d launched a murder investigation.

The man who has been charged is due to appear before Cork District Court at 10.30am this morning.

A woman in her 50s remains in custody at Togher Garda Station.

