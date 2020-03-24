This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barretstown charity launches online platform to support seriously ill children

The charity offers free camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 2:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,075 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5056094
Image: Eoin Young
Image: Eoin Young

THE BARRETSTOWN CHARITY has launched a new online interactive platform for children and families affected by serious illnesses.

The children’s charity offers free and specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with serious illnesses. 

It has now launched Barretstown Live, a new online interactive programme to livestream the charities programmes every Saturday to families who were due to come to Barretstown over the coming weeks.

The platform will run for the foreseeable future. 

Barretstown will also stream Facebook live broadcasts every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12pm to 2pm, which children across the country will be able to avail of. 

The Barretstown team has created a specially designed studio onsite to deliver these programmes. 

Participants in both the weekend and weekday programmes will have the opportunity to take part in many activities such as arts and crafts, bakery and discovery from the comfort of their own homes. 

“Barretstown is doing everything it can to continue to support vulnerable children during this very challenging time,” the charity’s CEO Dee Ahearn said. 

“The children Barretstown serves already suffer the effects of isolation due to the impact of a serious illness and the current situation is only making that worse,” Ahearn said. 

“We need your help to both spread the word about Barretstown Live and also make a donation if possible to support our work as we roll out this new online platform which will allow us to continue to deliver these life-changing programmes.”

Last year, Barretstown served over 9,000 people affected by serious illness and their families. 

