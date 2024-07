FIANNA FÁIL MEP Barry Andrews has been elected as chair of the European Parliament’s Development Committee, the first time an Irish MEP has been chair of a standing committee since 1987.

Andrews recently topped the European elections poll in Dublin and was re-elected as an MEP.

The committee oversees matters related to humanitarian aid in developing countries in partnership with the European Commission and the European Council.

Andrews is former junior minister and is an ex-CEO of aid agency GOAL.

After being made chair of the committee, Andrews said he has been “a steadfast advocate for sustainable development, human rights, and economic growth.”

He added: “These values are at the core of my legislative work and public advocacy. I am passionate about addressing global inequalities and ensuring that development efforts are inclusive and sustainable.”

In other committees, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen and Independent Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan are a part of the agriculture committee.

In the economic affairs committee, Fianna Fail Billy Kelleher has a seat while Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly continues to work on the trade and energy committee. Sinn Fein’s Lynn Boylan too sits on the environment committee and trade committee.

Andrews stressed that working with developing countries is “more important than ever”, highlighting that the foreign policy should focus on “defence, diplomacy and development”.

“At a time of such global insecurity, I feel that our commitment to eradicating poverty, helping those in dire need and improving our relations with developing countries is more important than ever. I look forward to working with colleagues in the parliament, in the European Commission and on the European Council to achieve this,” he said.