Gardaí investigating 'threatening' email sent to schools nationwide during strike

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a threatening email sent to a number of schools across the country on Wednesday.

The email was circulated to dozens of schools as thousands of public sector workers took part in nationwide strike action.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they were aware that the communication was sent to “a number of educational establishments”.

“Gardaí are currently assessing the contents and credibility of that communication,” a spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are engaging with a number of educational establishments.”

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The Department of Education said it had been made aware of the email yesterday and had consulted with gardaí.

“A number of schools received a threatening email,” a department spokesperson said.

Schools that received the email were advised to report the threat to gardaí.

The department said this advice had been communicated to schools, boards of management, management bodies and unions.

However, it said schools could continue operating as normal unless otherwise instructed by gardaí.

“The department will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any further advice as required,” the spokesperson added.