Tuesday 13 July 2021
Basketball CEO Bernard O'Byrne steps down over Raheem Sterling social media post

O’Byrne was under pressure following a Facebook comment about English player Raheem Sterling.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 8:27 PM
Image: Basketball Ireland
Image: Basketball Ireland

BERNARD O’BYRNE, THE CEO of Basketball Ireland has stood down down “with immediate effect” from his role following comments made on social media. 

O’Byrne had apologised for an online comment made following England’s Euro 2020 win over Denmark.

The well known sports administrator had posted “Black Dives Matter” in reference to the decision to award a penalty for a foul on Raheem Sterling, which led to England’s winning goal.

Basketball Ireland had said they would carry out a full investigation into the incident and this evening the body announced that O’Bryne was ceasing his role as CEO and Secretary General.

In a joint statement O’Byrne and the Basketball Ireland Board, said the move was to help the organisation move forward.

O’Byrne said in the statement that he was “hugely disappointed” that he was ending his ten years with Basketball Ireland.

“I understand that stepping down is in the best interests of the sport.

“I am deeply apologetic over the hurt caused by my remark and I am fully cognisant of the struggles with discrimination that many people are having to deal with in day-to-day life.

“My comment was an off-the-cuff, extremely ill-judged attempt at humour based on wordplay only, that was never intended to be racially insensitive or make light of  organisations which have done so much to help raise awareness of inclusion and discrimination.

“I wish the Basketball Ireland community the very best for the future and hope they continue the impressive work and achievements that I have had the honour to assist with during the last 10 years,” he said.

Unacceptable

Basketball Ireland chairman, Paul McDevitt, said that the comments were unacceptable. 

“I am very disappointed that Bernard is retiring under these circumstances.

“We know that the basketball community and beyond has felt particularly let down over the last few days and we will continue to listen to and address any concerns that are raised.

“Basketball Ireland takes a zero tolerance stance on any form of discrimination, and diversity and inclusion are key pillars in our sport.

“Bernard’s comment on social media was unacceptable. It has subsequently cast him in an unfavourable light, which is very unfortunate as over the last decade he has been a driving force within the basketball community in Ireland in addressing bullying and negative attitudes regarding gender, sexuality and race.

“His brief lapse in judgement does not reflect the person I know, nor Basketball Ireland as an organisation,” Devitt said. 

O’Byrne joined Basketball Ireland in 2011 and the group said during his tenure he helped clear the organisation’s legacy debt of €1.2m.

Career

The Raheem Sterling post is the latest in a colourful career. He came to prominence in Irish sport administration during his tenure as FAI which began in 1996. 

He was heavily involved in the failed Eircom Park project which would have seen a purpose built stadium built near Saggart but the plan floundered because of opposition inside the association.

Such was the tension in the organisation that he issued a statement accusing those in the association running a smear campaign against him.

He had taken over the role of treasurer in the FAI following a number of years in roles with Athletic Union League. He rose through the ranks in the Leinster FA and FAI Junior Council.

He was appointed head of security and hit international prominence and he dealt with the fall out from the the Lansdowne riot involving English fans in 1995.

His career advanced further taking over treasurer duty from Joe Delaney, father of future CEO John. That all centred around some dealings Joe had with a ticket tout. 

O’Byrne replaced Delaney and would ultimately rise to the rank of CEO where his tenure lasted five years.

He had held positions with firms such as Coca-Cola, Nestle and Cement Roadstone Holdings in his early working life.

On his departure from the FAI he took up a chief executive post with Citywest Hotel and Leisure Group.

His interest in sport never waned and worked briefly with St Patrick’s Athletic between April 2005 and February 2006.

In 2011, Basketball Ireland hired O’Byrne to take on the role of CEO during which he was credited with modernising the governing body.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

