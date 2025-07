BBC SOUNDS IS no longer available to people in Ireland, following a previously flagged change that came into effect today.

The move was meant to come into place in April and would have meant listeners outside the UK would only be able to access Radio 4 and the World Service via an audio section on BBC.com.

However, the corporation delayed blocking the BBC Sounds app to international listeners so that it could work on plans to make its other radio stations available to people outside the UK.

Listeners outside the UK can access all BBC radio stations, including BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle, via the station directory on BBC.com.

BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service English also remain available on the BBC app.

Over 1,000 current and archived BBC podcasts also remain available on BBC.com/audio and on the BBC app.

The BBC said that due to rights limitations, not all BBC content can be made available to international users on BBC.com and the BBC app.

“We endeavour to provide a comprehensive listening experience to our audience with thousands of podcasts available,” said a spokesperson.

“We will continually be adding more content.”

Meanwhile, BBC content will remain available on third-party platforms outside the UK, such as Spotify or Apple.

And for those listening via radio, Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle will remain available for some in Ireland on analogue and DAB overspill.

Why is access to BBC Sounds changing?

The corporation said that BBC Studios, a commercial subsidiary of the BBC, recently launched a new audio service outside the UK on BBC.com and the BBC app.

As a result, the BBC decided to close BBC Sounds to audiences living outside the UK.

The international BBC website and app carries adverts and the BBC said that “revenue generated by these services is returned to the BBC to support its public purpose in the UK”.

In a statement to The Journal, a BBC spokesperson said the move will see BBC Sounds operate “on the same basis as BBC iPlayer” in that “both services are restricted to a UK domestic audience, reflecting rights and associated considerations”.