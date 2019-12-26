This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police in Belfast investigating 'brutal' Christmas Eve burglary

Men in balaclavas broke into a man’s home in north Belfast.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago
Atlantic Avenue in Belfast, where the aggravated burglary took place.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS been left injured and shaken after men in balaclavas broke into his home during an aggravated burglary in Belfast on Christmas Eve.

Detectives in the city are appealing for information about the burglary on Tuesday, which took place on Atlantic Avenue. 

The violent incident took place shortly after 11pm on Christmas Eve. 

A 46-year-old man was left injured after he answered the door to find three men wearing balaclavas.

The men, who were armed with knives, entered his flat and demanded money from the man before assaulting him. 

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that the man received stab wounds to his head and body, which are not believed to be life threatening. 

The man also received fractured ribs and a fractured collar bone during the assault. 

“One of the men is described as being of stocky build and 5”10 in height. He wore a light coloured jacket, dark trousers and wore gloves. The second man is described as being of medium build, 5”8 in height and wearing a dark top, possibly a coat, dark bottoms and gloves,” Detective Sergeant Gardiner said. 

“The third man is described is being of slight build and 6”2 in height. He was described as wearing a dark jacket, dark bottoms and gloves.”

“This was a brutal assault of a man in his home. Although he was not seriously injured, he was left very badly shaken following this ordeal. This traumatic assault took place in the victim’s own home; somewhere he rightly deserves to feel safe,” Gardiner said. 

The PSNI are appealing to anyone in the area who witnessed anything suspicious to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1878 24/12/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

