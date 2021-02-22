Man (20s) in critical condition after shooting in Belfast

POLICE IN THE North have appealed for witnesses after a man was shot in north Belfast last night.

The alarm was raised at around 11.15pm with reports that a man had been shot in the Hopewell Crescent area of the city.

The PSNI attended along with members from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.

The PSNI urged anyone with information to come forward.