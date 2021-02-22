#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 February 2021
Man (20s) in critical condition after shooting in Belfast

The incident happened just after 11pm in north Belfast last night.

By Sean Murray Monday 22 Feb 2021, 9:28 AM
File photos.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

POLICE IN THE North have appealed for witnesses after a man was shot in north Belfast last night. 

The alarm was raised at around 11.15pm with reports that a man had been shot in the Hopewell Crescent area of the city. 

The PSNI attended along with members from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. 

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical. 

The PSNI urged anyone with information to come forward.

