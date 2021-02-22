Man (20s) in critical condition after shooting in Belfast

POLICE IN THE North have appealed for witnesses after a man was shot in north Belfast last night.
The alarm was raised at around 11.15pm with reports that a man had been shot in the Hopewell Crescent area of the city.
The PSNI attended along with members from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.
The PSNI urged anyone with information to come forward.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS