IRISH RAP GROUP Kneecap have announced details of a huge headline show in London – which they claim will be their biggest concert outside of Ireland yet.

The new concert will see them perform at the 12,500-capacity venue, the Wembley Arena, on Thursday 18 September.

The group shared the news on social media this morning, adding: “The belly of the beast – let’s go!”

Tickets go on pre-sale via the group’s WhatsApp channel from 10am on Wednesday, with general sale on Friday.

The announcement comes on the back of the band’s headline performance at Wide Awake festival in London last month, which received stellar reviews despite the band’s recent controversies.

Kneecap were also confirmed to be playing at Glastonbury today when the full lineup was announced. Their performance at the UK’s biggest festival was in doubt after the group were pulled from Scotland’s TRNSMT festival last week.

Police Scotland claimed that making the set safe would require a significant operation on its part, which Kneecap questioned, stating that they have played Glasgow “many many times with no issues – ever”.

The group made headlines last month when member Mo Chara, real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, was formally charged under the UK’s Terrorism Act in relation to an alleged incident at a London gig in 2023.

Ó hAnnaidh was charged in connection with allegedly displaying a flag supporting Hezbollah during a gig in November 2023, according to UK police. He is scheduled to appear in court on 18 June.

Kneecap have explicitly denied ever supporting Hezbollah or Hamas since the concert video resurfaced.

The trio have a number of Irish gigs coming up later this year, including a sold-out show in Fairview Park on 19 June – just one day after Mo Chara’s upcoming court appearance.

They are also scheduled for two nights at the 3Arena in December.