Gardaí examining new lines of inquiry into 1972 Belturbet bombing

GARDAÍ HAVE APPOINTED a senior officer to review the 1972 Belturbet car bombing after several new lines of inquiry were discovered.

At 10:28pm on the 28 December, 1972 a car bomb exploded outside Farrelly’s Bar and McGowan’s Drapery on Main Street, Belturbet.

Two children, Patrick Stanley (16) of Clara, Offaly, and Geraldine O’Reilly (15) of Drumacon, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, were killed instantly; eight more people were injured.

A loyalist group had always been suspected of carrying out the bombing. However, nobody has been charged in relation to the crime.

In a statement this morning, gardaí said they have set up a new incident room at Ballyconnell garda station to examine the case.

A spokesperson said: ” Following a review of the investigation, An Garda Síochána has identified a number of lines of inquiry. A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Ballyconnell Garda Station.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the Belturbet Bombing on 28th December, 1972 to contact the incident room at Ballyconnell Garda Station 049 9525580, the Garda confidential line Free-phone 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1800 250025.”