Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on fraud, breach of trust and bribery

ISRAEL’S ATTORNEY GENERAL has formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption scandals.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit issued an indictment charging Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

The allegations against Mr Netanyahu include suspicions that he accepted hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favours with a newspaper publisher, and used his influence to help a wealthy telecoms magnate in exchange for favourable coverage on a popular news site.

Mr Netanyahu has called the allegations part of a witch-hunt, lashing out against the media, police, prosecutors and the justice system.

The PM has scheduled a press conference for an hour after Mr Mandelblit’s expected announcement on Thursday evening.