Body found in search for missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly

A BODY HAS been found in the search for missing woman Bernadette Connolly.

Bernadette’s daughter and her family said in a statement that they are “so grateful to have her back and can now lay her to rest”.

45-year-old Bernadette has been missing from the Swords area since 7 January. She was last seen in the carpark of the Shoreline Hotel in Donabate after getting a taxi there.

Gardaí said in a statement this evening that a body was discovered on the coastline in Blackpool, UK on 4 February.

After a confirmed DNA analysis from the UK police today, the missing person appeal for Bernadette was stood down.

Bernadette’s daughter Jade, who was heavily involved in the search for her mother over the past few weeks, said that they had received the “tragic news” today.

We will always remember her smile, strong character, and love. Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful and our memories will live forever.

“This experience has been incredibly difficult for us and we couldn’t have done it alone. From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can’t express enough gratitude.”

She asked that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.

An Garda Síochána thanked the public for their assistance in relation to the appeal.