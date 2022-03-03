#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 3 March 2022
Advertisement

Body found in search for missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly

Bernadette’s daughter Jade said that they were grateful to have her back so that they can lay her to rest.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 8:20 PM
37 minutes ago 12,463 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5700777
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A BODY HAS been found in the search for missing woman Bernadette Connolly.

Bernadette’s daughter and her family said in a statement that they are “so grateful to have her back and can now lay her to rest”. 

45-year-old Bernadette has been missing from the Swords area since 7 January. She was last seen in the carpark of the Shoreline Hotel in Donabate after getting a taxi there.

Gardaí said in a statement this evening that a body was discovered on the coastline in Blackpool, UK on 4 February.

After a confirmed DNA analysis from the UK police today, the missing person appeal for Bernadette was stood down.

Bernadette’s daughter Jade, who was heavily involved in the search for her mother over the past few weeks, said that they had received the “tragic news” today.

We will always remember her smile, strong character, and love. Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful and our memories will live forever.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This experience has been incredibly difficult for us and we couldn’t have done it alone. From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can’t express enough gratitude.”

She asked that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.

An Garda Síochána thanked the public for their assistance in relation to the appeal. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie