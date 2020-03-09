Gardaí appeal for information over the disappearance of Bernie Kelly from the Westminster area of Foxrock, Dublin

GARDAÍ IN BLACKROCK, Dublin, have appealed to the public for help in tracing a missing woman.

Bernie Kelly (44) has been missing from the Westminster area of Foxrock since Saturday.

She is described as being 5ft 2in in height and of a medium build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what she was last wearing.

Bernie has access to a grey Volkswagen, which has yet to be located, gardaí added.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and Bernie’s family are concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone who may have seen Bernie or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”