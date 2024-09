BEYONCÉ’S COUNTRY ALBUM Cowboy Carter failed to receive a single nomination at the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) in the US, despite topping the country music charts earlier this year.

While the singer’s eighth studio album was an ode to her southern US roots, Cowboy Carter included a blend of styles including rap, dance, soul, funk, rock and gospel.

It leads listeners through country’s evolution from African American spirituals and fiddle tunes to its pioneering women.

In April, Cowboy Carter became the first album by a Black woman to reach No 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart since its 1964 inception.

It came two months after the album’s first single, Texas Hold ‘Em, became the first by a Black woman to reach the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

The album was five years in the making, a direct result of what Beyoncé has called “an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t”.

This was most likely a reference to racist comments she received after performing what was then her most country song to date, Daddy Lessons, at the CMA awards in 2016.

A Texan raised by a mother from Louisiana and a father from Alabama, Beyonce tackled the perceived “controversy” over her country turn this year on the track “Ameriican Requiem.”

“They used to say I spoke, ‘Too country’ / Then the rejection came, said I wasn’t, ‘Country enough’ / Said I wouldn’t saddle up, but if that ain’t country, tell me, what is?” Beyoncé sings on the track, whose musical allusions include Buffalo Springfield’s classic For What It’s Worth.

The CMA Awards are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.

This year, Morgan Wallen, the controversial country-pop singer who has found enormous streaming success, received the most nominations with seven, including for the coveted “Entertainer of the Year” title.

Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson received five nominations each.

Lainey Wilson notched four, as did Post Malone, who segued into country this year from his warbling rock-rap. His single “I Had Some Help” features Wallen, and its nominations ushered that artist to the front of the pack.

The awards ceremony will be held on 20 November.

With reporting from © AFP 2024.