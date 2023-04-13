'Well Mom, you said it would happen': Biden says Oireachtas address one of his greatest honours

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has said the UK “should be working closer with Ireland” in the endeavor to support the people of Northern Ireland.

In his address to the joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas, the US president said that peace still needs “champions” and nurturing.

“Political violence must never be allowed take hold again,” he said.

He added that there are “literally hundreds of American corporations ready to come and invest” in Northern Ireland, but said they’re “cautious” because the Institutions are not up and running.

There was a palpable excitement in the Dáil this afternoon as TDs, senators, MEPs, former Taoisigh and distinguished guests filled the chamber.

Scheduled events were running about two hours behind, but the wait didn’t seem to bother many, who were anxious to get a glimpse of the president up close.

As Biden made his way up the stairway leading to the chamber, which was flanked by fresh flowers, and through the double doors, there was a rousing applause.

“Well Mom, you said it would happen,” Biden said, looking up at the skylight in the room.

Biden became the fourth US president to give a speech in the Dáil chamber today – following in the footsteps of John F Kennedy’s address in June 1963, Ronald Reagan’s in June 1984 and Bill Clinton’s in December 1995.

In his address, he touched on a number of issues, such as Ireland’s relationship with the US, Northern Ireland, foreign investment, Ireland’s support for Ukraine and his Irish roots.

The All Blacks

Biden also used the opportunity to correct what has been dubbed a gaffe by some, when he paid tribute to his cousin’s rugby achievement in defeating the “Black and Tans” at an event in Dundalk last night.

Laughter erupted when Biden said he had a rugby ball in his office “from when Ireland beat the ALL BLACKS”. He laughed while pointing, ensuring everyone knew that he was making sure he got it correct this time around.

A number of foreign leaders have addressed a joint sitting of the Houses over the years, but none in recent years has attracted the same attention. “This was by far the most exciting special address that has been in there in a long time,” said one TD afterwards.

There were political anoraks in the public gallery today – such as RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy, who is a well-known US politics buff (and has even written a book on JFK in Ireland).

There was also an extensive list of distinguished guests present, such as former President Mary McAleese, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former leader of Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, who played a key role in GFA negotiations.

The Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl also welcomed Marie Devlin, whose late husband Seamus Heaney, is a favourite poet of the US president.

“Seamus would have been 84 today and I’m sure he is looking down on us with his glasses nestled between his fingers and a hint of a smile,” he said to Biden.

“President Biden, today you are amongst friends because you are one of us,” he said, before adding that he must give a special welcome to a young attendee, Senator Rebecca Moynihan’s new baby girl, Margo.

Taking to his feet, the applause for the president lasted a couple of minutes.

Firstly, he apologised to baby Margo for making her sit through what he described as a policy address.

US Presidents hailing from Ireland

He regaled some tales from his Irish ancestry, stating his ancestors as well as Barack Obama’s set sail for a new new life, and the fact their great great grandchildren both became President of the United States “is really a little bit of Irish malarkey”.

While there were light-hearted notes in the speech, Biden also used his time to speak about the war in Ukraine, stating that he has known Putin for 25 years.

“Putin thought the world would look the other way,” he said, adding that the Russian leader thought the unity of western nations would fracture and fall.

“That’s what he thought, but he was wrong. He was wrong on every point, on every front. Today, we’re more united and more determined than ever to defend the values that make us strong,” he said.

Quoting John F Kennedy, Biden said: “Ireland pursues an independent course in foreign policy, but it is not neutral between liberty and tyranny. And it never will be.”

‘Ireland’s closest partner’

He said the United States will be “Ireland’s closest partner, your most dependable partner and your most enthusiastic supporter every step of the way”.

“I promise you. We’ve always been and we’ve been together. And we’re going to continue to grow our enormous economic relationship as a foundation for both our nation’s prosperity,” he added.

He rounded out his speech by stating that he has never been more optimistic about the future than he is today.

“And I’m at the end of my career, not the beginning,” he said.

Biden said people know how old his is, and with comes “a little bit of wisdom”.

“I come to the job with more experience than any president in American history, doesn’t make me better or worse, but it gives me few excuses,” said the president, rising a big laugh.

Biden said this event was one of the greatest honours of his career, stating that one of his only regrets was that his mother was not here to see it.

Preparation for the address began last week when White House security and gardaí staked out the House, with additional cameras installed in the main hall of Leinster House and along the corridors where portraits of former taoisigh hang, such as Bertie Ahern, Charles Haughey and Albert Reynolds.

But, in just over an hour, it was all over.

Biden shook hands with people in the chamber who clamoured to get within touching distance of the president.

Hugs for Gerry Adams and Enda Kenny

As Biden made his way to the doors, he hugged former Irish president Mary McAleese as well as former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

PA PA

Baby Margo got a photo taken with the president, no doubt a story that will be passed on to her, about the time she was present for the address of a US president.

After a few pleasantries, the US president moved his way back down the Leinster House stairway, shaking hands along the way, to the back entrance onto Merrion Street.

With that, the much anticipated event was all over.

Those that hung around the hallway outside the chamber took photos together, memories of what many politicians present in Leinster House today see as a momentous occasion.

Those that are lucky to have got an invite will see the US president again this evening at a banquet in Dublin Castle.

It is understood that not too many TDs have received the nod, with invites sent to only a select few of senior politicians.

The menu for the evening - “a seafood starter with Lambay Island crab cake, a roast lamb main course and pear and maple tart for dessert”.

Áras an Uachtaráin

Earlier in the day, Biden made his way through Dublin to Áras an Uachtaráin.

The president’s motorcade drove through the capital, with people flanked both sides of the street for most of the drive, taking videos and photos with their cameras and waving at the Biden as he drove past.

Some spectators held American flags and cheered as the US president drove by.

One man is understood to have been holding a piece of paper that said “Arrest Biden” but the the majority appeared to be happy with the spectacle of it all.

Heading into the Áras this morning, Biden met with President Michael D Higgins before signing the visitors book. He took his time, before turning to Higgins and quoting his grandfather.

“Your feet will bring you to where your heart is.”

He also took the chance to crack a joke, tellings Higgins that “I’m not going home”.

Biden also turned to the press: “All you American reporters, it’s just like the White House, right?”

As the two made their way towards the Peace Bell after a short meeting, Higgins’ dog Misneach made a surprise appearance. While Higgins attempted to cajole him towards Biden, Misneach opted to remain where he was and only left the garden after the two moved onto the Peace Bell.

After helping plant an oak tree on the grounds of the Áras, like President John F Kennedy and Barack Obama, Biden and Higgins strolled to the Peace Bell.

Opting to ring the bell four times – for Ireland, for his ancestors and for peace – Biden then ventured over to awaiting reporters, before snapping a selfie with Newstalk’s Henry McKean.

Joe Biden pictured with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after watching children play Gaelic Games during their their meeting in Dublin

The Presidential motorcade then travelled across Phoenix Park to Farmleigh House, where he met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for their second bilateral meeting in just over a month.

The Beast rolled up to the front door and Secret Service members stepped into view as Varadkar walked out of Farmleigh House to greet the US President.

After a quick chat at the doors, the two were swept inside Farmleigh House with Irish and US media following swiftly behind them. Remarking to the media around them, Biden said that the relationship between Ireland and the US had been growing “stronger and stronger” in recent years.

During their bilateral, the two discussed the relationship between Ireland and US, Northern Ireland, the ongoing war in Ukraine and climate change.

Not long after the bilateral concluded, Biden and Varadkar strolled out the back of Farmleigh House and into the gardens, where young kids had gathered for some exhibition games of gaelic football and camogie.

The three clubs – Oliver Plunketts, St Brigids and Castleknock – played away while Varadkar and Biden watched on.

There was a bit of commotion after a sliotar flew well over Biden’s left shoulder, but as the President turned and walked to pick up the ball, one of the camogie players had raced over to nab it before him.

There was a drop of rain in the air while the two were out watching the matches, but it quickly cleared up before Biden and Varadkar returned indoors, before the US President set off through Dublin City Centre and on to Leinster House.

Additional reporting by Lauren Boland and Tadgh McNally