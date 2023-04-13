Advertisement

Thursday 13 April 2023
(File photo)
# Gaffe
Meaning of 'Black and Tans' remark would have been clear to rugby fans, Biden spokesperson says
The error led to much humour online.
6.8k
10
1 hour ago

THE WHITE HOUSE has corrected Joe Biden’s gaffe in which the US president appeared to confuse the All Blacks rugby team with the Black and Tans.

Speaking in the Windsor Bar in Dundalk yesterday, where the president was joined by distant relatives including former Irish rugby player Rob Kearney, Biden praised Kearney for a game against New Zealand in which he “beat the hell out of the Black and Tans”.

The Black and Tans was the name of an auxiliary force of police officers recruited to bolster Royal Irish Constabulary numbers in Ireland during the War of Independence, many of whom gained a violent reputation.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today, a White House spokesperson explained the meaning behind president’s remarks last night.

“I think, for everyone in Ireland who was a rugby fan, it was incredibly clear that the President was talking about the All Blacks and Ireland’s defeat of the New Zealand team in 2016.”

“I think it was clear what the President was referring to, it was certainly clear to his cousin sitting next to him who had played in that match.”

The error led to humour online and caused the White House to amend the speech’s official transcript in order to add a reference to the All Blacks.

bntcrop White House Press Office A section of the official transcript released by the White House White House Press Office

Biden himself appeared to correct the remark immediately after making it last night.

After grimacing at the remark, he continued: “Ah god. But, but it was when you were at Soldier Field, wasn’t it? Chicago.

- Contains reporting from PA.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
