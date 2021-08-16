Biden prepares to address nation as UN says world cannot abandon people of Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-general Antonio Guterres has called on the world to work together to “suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan” after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country.

International reaction to the Taliban’s swift takeover has been pouring in throughout today with a statement from the White House expected later this evening.

A meeting of the UN this afternoon was hastily convened at its headquarters in New York after Taliban militants entered the capital Kabul on Sunday, leading Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to flee abroad.

“The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations,” Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

“I appeal to the Security Council — and the international community as a whole — to stand together, to work together and act together,” Guterres added.

He urged nations to “use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and to guarantee that basic human rights will be respected.”

Guterres’ comments came as victorious Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul after a swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war.

Thousands of people mobbed the city’s airport trying to flee the group’s feared hardline brand of Islamist rule.

Guterres said Afghans “deserve our full support.”

“The following days will be pivotal,” he said. “The world is watching. We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan.”

The secretary-general urged the international community to “speak with one voice to uphold human rights in Afghanistan.”

He said it was “essential that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls are protected.”

Guterres also called upon the Taliban “to respect and protect international humanitarian law and the rights and freedoms of all persons.”

I will be addressing the nation on Afghanistan at 3:45 PM ET today. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

It was a call echoed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this afternoon who said the Taliban should show restraint and uphold international law as it emerged Ireland is to accept between 100-150 Afghan refugees in the coming days.

In a statement released this afternoon, Martin said he was “deeply concerned” by the ongoing situation in the country and that the pace of developments there has taken many by surprise.

“I fully endorse the call from UN Secretary General António Guterres for the Taliban to exercise the utmost restraint. Protecting lives, meeting humanitarian needs and respecting people’s human rights are paramount.

“All parties, including the Taliban, are obliged to, and must, respect international humanitarian law.”

Meanwhile, Afghans trying to flee the Taliban takeover clung to an American plane as it prepared to take off from Kabul airport, as thousands of people desperately searched for a flight out of the country.

US troops fired shots into the air and all commercial flights were cancelled as chaos broke out on the tarmac.

Dramatic footage posted on social media shows hundreds of men running alongside a US Air Force plane as it rolls down the runway, with some clinging to the side of it.

Other videos appear to show people falling from the aircraft as it gains altitude.

In other videos, civilians frantically clamber up an already overcrowded and buckling set of airstairs to reach a commercial airliner.

Crowds watched on, as those who successfully climbed the stairs helped others up, while some hung from the stair railings by their hands.

Senior US military officials said the chaos at the Kabul airport this morning left seven people dead.

This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LCeDEOR3lR — Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 16, 2021

Reacting to the Taliban’s takeover, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today that the United States had decided to withdraw from Afghanistan partly because of domestic political reasons.

At a meeting with her CDU-CSU party leadership, Merkel said NATO’s decision to pull out after almost two decades of deployment was “ultimately made by the Americans”, and that “domestic political reasons” were partly to blame.

“We have always said, if the Americans stay, we will also stay,” she said, according to participants at the meeting.

“The troop withdrawal sparked a domino effect” that culminated in the Taliban sweeping back into power, said Merkel.

“For the many who have built on the progress and freedom especially women – these are bitter events,” she said.

Efforts must now be focused on evacuating German nationals as well as Afghans who had worked with the Germans or who are in danger from the Taliban, she said.

Berlin estimates that 2,500 local employees who worked with German troops or at the embassy, as well as their family members, need to be evacuated from the country.

Another 2,000 Afghans, such as human rights activists or employees of non-governmental organisations, also need to be brought out of the country. The number swells to 10,000 if their family members are included.

Beyond these groups, many others will seek to leave Afghanistan, said Merkel.

“We must do everything we can to help neighbouring countries to support the refugees,” she said, according to the sources.

It comes as China says it is ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan.

Beijing has sought to maintain unofficial ties with the Taliban throughout the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, which spurred an advance by the Islamist hardliners across the country that saw them capture the capital Kabul on Sunday.

China shares a rugged 76-kilometre (47-mile) border with Afghanistan.

Beijing has long feared Afghanistan could become a staging point for minority Uyghur separatists in the sensitive border region of Xinjiang.

But a top-level Taliban delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tianjin last month, promising that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militants.

In exchange, China offered economic support and investment for Afghanistan’s reconstruction.

China today said it “welcomed” the chance to deepen ties with Afghanistan, a country that has for generations been coveted for its geo-strategic importance by bigger powers.

“The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China’s participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.

“We welcome this. China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop… friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan.”

Hua called on the Taliban to “ensure a smooth transition” of power and keep its promises to negotiate the establishment of an “open and inclusive Islamic government” and ensure the safety of Afghans and foreign citizens.

China’s embassy in Kabul remains operational, Hua said, although Beijing began evacuating Chinese citizens from the country months ago amid the deteriorating security situation.

In a statement today, the embassy told Chinese citizens remaining in Afghanistan to “pay close attention to the security situation” and stay indoors as Russia said the situation in Kabul “is stabilising” and claimed that the militants have started to “restore public order”.

Russia, whose ambassador is due to meet with the Taliban tomorrow, claimed the militants had vowed to “guarantee the safety of local people”, despite thousands of Afghans trying to flee the group’s hardline version of Islam.

In the statement, Moscow confirmed it had “established working contacts with representatives of the new authorities”.

Russia’s ambassador in Kabul is due to meet with the Taliban on Tuesday, the country said earlier.

Unlike Western countries – which scrambled to get their diplomats out of the country as the Taliban completed its military takeover of the country this weekend – Russia has said its embassy in Kabul will stay open.

Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov told Russian state media that the Taliban had already started to guard his embassy.

Foreign ministry official Zamir Kabulov said Monday that Russia would decide on recognising the new Taliban government based “on the conduct of the new authorities”.

Russia will take part in an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan due later Monday.

The Kremlin has in recent years reached out to the Taliban and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times, most recently last month.

While China and Russia have not ruled out recognising the new regime in Afghanistan, the Islamic militant group Hamas has congratulated the Taliban for their swift takeover of Afghanistan and the end to the United States’ 20-year presence in the country.

In a statement, Hamas welcomed “the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan land” and praised what it said was the Taliban’s “courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years”.

Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes Israel’s existence, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007, a year after it won a Palestinian election.

Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US and the European Union.

It wished the people of Afghanistan future success and said the ousting of the US troops proves “that the resistance of the peoples, foremost of which is our struggling Palestinian people, is due for victory”.

US President Joe Biden has said he will address the nation on the situation in Afghanistan at 3.45pm eastern time.