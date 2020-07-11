This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 11 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bill Gates says he is "optimistic" about battle against Covid-19

The US billionaire said medicines and vaccines should be given to those most in need, not “highest bidders”.

By AFP Saturday 11 Jul 2020, 3:57 PM
47 minutes ago 6,584 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5147680
File image of US billionaire Bill Gates in 2014.
Image: Lemouton Stephane
File image of US billionaire Bill Gates in 2014.
File image of US billionaire Bill Gates in 2014.
Image: Lemouton Stephane

AMERICAN BILLIONAIRE BILL Gates said today he was “optimistic” about the battle against Covid-19 and called for medicines and vaccines to be distributed to those who need them rather than to the “highest bidders”.

Gates’ foundation pledged $7.4 billion (€6.6 billion) to global vaccines alliance Gavi in June to help immunisation programmes disrupted by coronavirus.

“If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidders, instead to the people in the place where they are most needed, we will have a longer and more unjust, deadlier pandemic,” said the Microsoft founder in Saturday’s video message to a virtual international conference on Covid-19 and AIDS.

“We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market driven factors.”

Gates stressed that the pandemic has interrupted the supply chains of drugs, including against AIDS, which risks disruptions which “could prevent hundreds of thousands of people from getting the treatments they need – and not just in sub-Saharan Africa.”

“But I remain optimistic,” he added. “We will defeat Covid-19 and we will continue to make strides against AIDS and other health crisis.”

He said the researchers are making great advances. 

Better diagnostic tools are being developed to identify those infected. Investments are being made in libraries of anti-viral drugs which has been an under-invested branch of science.

“Also, we are making great progress on vaccines,” he added.

“These platforms won’t just be useful against this particular virus. They will also help us specifically for HIV. 

“Of course, there is a big difference between getting a platform and making sure we get the products out to everyone who needs them.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The second reason for his optimism, he added, is the global solidarity, already demonstrated in the fight against AIDS, with the Global Fund created in 2002, and the American aid programme PEPFAR, launched by George W Bush and intended mainly for sub-Saharan Africa. 

“Whether it is AIDS or COVID-19, global cooperation and resolve to invent the tools and get them out where they are needed most is critical,” he said.

False rumours relating to Bill Gates and the coronavirus have been circulating in recent months. TheJournal.ie has debunked a number of these pieces of misinformation. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie