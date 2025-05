A BILL THAT would ban “cruel” fox hunting in Ireland has been introduced to the Dáil.

But the Animal Health and Welfare (Ban on Fox Hunting) Bill was immediately opposed by two rural TDs, who said foxes pose concerns for farmers.

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger, who introduced the bill, said it was “unprecedented” for a bill to be opposed at first stage.

She said she believed it was the first time a bill banning fox hunting was introduced in the Dáil.

She said that fox hunting had already been banned in England, Scotland and Wales for over two decades and remained in Ireland as “a relic” of British rule.

She said foxes in Ireland are dug out of the ground, attacked by packs of dogs and sometimes “torn apart”.

Trail hunting, snaring and traps will also be included in the ban under her bill.

“I believe that fox hunting is a cruel and inhumane so-called blood sport,” Coppinger told the Dáil.

“It clearly causes unnecessary suffering, packs of dogs chasing after a fox relentlessly is obviously a very stressful and unnatural situation.

“Foxes are our last wild dog in Ireland and they should be protected.”

She cited a 2019 RED C opinion poll, commissioned by the Irish Council Against Blood Sports, that indicated 77% believe fox hunting should be banned, and said that 74% of people polled who lived in rural areas believed it should be banned.

Foxes ‘serious concern to farmers’

The bill was opposed at first stage by Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins and Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, which Coppinger said was “unprecedented”.

“I’ve never stopped a bill from going to second stage,” she told the Dáil, arguing that it was a “stifling” of freedom of debate.

Advertisement

Collins said that foxes were classed as a pest and that foxes can cause “a serious concern to many farmers”, as well as native bird species.

“The next thing we’ll be inside here looking to see can we protect the rat and the mouse,” he told TDs.

“No one wants to protect the human beings, that’s the problem here from what I can see.”

He said there are fines of thousands of euros if there are breaches of existing fox hunting rules.

“Foxes do pose huge threats to farmers, I suppose if you were brought up in rural Ireland you’d understand that.”

Healy-Rae said that people “from all corners of Kerry” had got in touch with him “to ensure that we stop this, where it’s being tried to start”.

‘They’re all over the place’

He claimed that 11 out of 12 hens owned by a constituent were killed by a fox.

“The numbers have increased dramatically. They’re all over the place. They’re coming into towns and villages. They’re in and out of bins and they are everywhere.

“They have taken over, they have completely taken over the place.”

Healy-Rae said he was calling a vote on the issue before being told by Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy that he could not do that.

“If I’m going to call a vote, I let you know,” she said.

Chief whip Mary Butler said the government was not opposing the bill at first stage but would consider it at second stage.

“As is normally the case with Private Members’ Business, the bill will not be opposed at first stage, that is the process.

“If and when the bill is listed for second stage, like all other Private Members Business, the government will then consider the matter at that point.”