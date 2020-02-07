This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 February, 2020
Extra charges brought against Norwegian man after alleged naked drink-driving rampage in bin lorry

55-year-old Rune Skinnarland said he believed his drink had been spiked.

By Tom Tuite Friday 7 Feb 2020, 8:18 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Serge Cornu
Image: Shutterstock/Serge Cornu

EXTRA CHARGES ARE to be brought against a Norwegian businessman accused of taking a bin lorry on a nude drink-driving rampage in Dublin.

Rune Skinnarland (55) had been in the city for a business trip before he allegedly got into the lorry and drove it into the door of a shop and an apartment building, causing thousands of euro worth of damage on 4 September last year.

Skinnarland, from Norway but with an address at a hotel in Dublin, had been granted bail after he lodged €2,000.

He was excused from attending his third hearing at Dublin District Court when the case was listed for the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Skinnarland was charged with unauthorised use of a truck belonging to a waste company, drink driving in it and causing criminal damage to its passenger door, back bumper and front passenger side light.

He was also charged with three other offences of criminal damage – to the front electronic pedestrian gate at the entrance of an apartment building’s lobby, the wooden frame of the front door of a Dealz shop, and a steel path bollard.

The offences are all alleged to have happened at Liffey Street Lower.

One charge for criminal damage to a shop front was dropped but two fresh charges are to be brought when the case continues in three months.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded him on continuing bail in his absence to appear again on 5 May next.

Earlier, the court heard gardai arrested the accused and brought him to Store Street station. His reply to one of the charges was “I’m shocked” and he made no reply to the rest.

He had told the court through his barrister that he had no memory of the events and thought his drink might have been spiked. He had claimed he went back to his hotel and “next thing he wakes up naked on the street”.

