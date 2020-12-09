#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

Irish bishops say Catholics can take a Covid-19 vaccine that uses foetal tissue

Neither the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine nor the Moderna vaccine were developed using foetal tissue.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 9:15 PM
27 minutes ago 6,612 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5294483
Staff receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a residential care home in Belfast.
Image: PA Images
Staff receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a residential care home in Belfast.
Staff receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a residential care home in Belfast.
Image: PA Images

A GROUP REPRESENTING bishops in Ireland have said that it’s “morally permissable” for Catholics to take a Covid-19 vaccine that involves using foetal cell lines.

The Irish bishops said that the Catholic Church recognises that safe and effective vaccination is “an essential aspect” of preventing disease, and that the refusal to accept a Covid-19 vaccine “could contribute to significant loss of life in the community”.

The statements from the bishops is referring to how genetic material from aborted foetuses was used to start ‘cell lines’ to produce some vaccines.

The cell substrate is used to create large quantities of the virus. These cell lines have multiplied over decades, to such scale that no new foetal tissue since the original cells has been required for them.

In more recent years, new technologies have come along – such as mRNA vaccines – that make cells from aborted foetuses no longer necessary for making vaccines.

Most Covid-19 vaccines in development do not use human cells to produce them.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine do not use foetal tissue – they are using new mRNA technology, which uses a DNA template rather than cells.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine does use a human-derived cell strain called HEK 293 to develop its Covid-19 vaccine – but the cells are filtered out of the final vaccine product.

Related Read

08.12.20 Fermanagh grandmother who was the first to receive Pfizer vaccine advises others to 'do what I did'

You can read more on this at Full Fact, on the BBC or in this TheJournal.ie FactCheck

What the bishops said

Despite the Catholic Church’s belief that “abortion is always gravely immoral”, the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference said this evening that “if a more ethically acceptable alternative” is not available, it is “morally permissible” for Catholics to accept a vaccine which used foetal cell lines.

“The Church has always made a distinction… between formal (deliberate) involvement in an immoral act and material involvement, which may be incidental and remote.

The decision of those who decide to accept vaccines which have had some link with foetal cell lines in the past does not imply any consent on their part to abortion.

The bishops also noted that many of the vaccines being developed do not depend on foetal cell lines as part of production.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Catholics should continue to advocate for the availability of ethically-developed vaccines,” the bishops’ statement added. 

The Government has announced its plan for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine: care home residents over the age of 65, frontline healthcare workers, and people over the age of 70 are first in line to receive the vaccine if and when it is approved.

Yesterday, the UK became the first country to administer a clinically approved vaccine; with a 90-year-old Fermanagh grandmother who lives in England becoming the first person to receive it.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie