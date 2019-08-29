This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Tree of the Year has been announced and it has mythological roots

There were many trees that others were rooting for that sadly didn’t make the cut.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,199 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4788130
The tree of the year.
The tree of the year.
The tree of the year.

IRELAND’S TREE OF the Year (yes, it’s a real thing) was today announced as The Witch’s Yew, situated in Blarney, Cork.

The 600 year old tree, which is on the Rock Close on the grounds of Blarney Castle Estate, managed to branch out on its own, taking the coveted prize.

However, there were many trees that others were rooting for that sadly didn’t make the cut. 

These included the Mighty Battle Oak in Drogheda, Meath, the Castletown Sweet Chestnut in Kildare and the Arbour Hill Sycamore in Dublin.

The competition is run by the Tree Council of Ireland, in association with the Irish Tree Society. 

The winning tree is located at the The Witch’s Kitchen, which was built by the Jeffreyes family under the already existing yew tree in the 1750s as part of the famous Rock Close gardens.

Legend has it, the area is the home of the Blarney Witch, who first told mortals of the Blarney Stone’s magic powers to give people the so-called gift of the gab.

The witch, imprisoned by day in the Witch Stone, is released after nightfall, only to be banished to the witch stone again at dawn. Some early morning visitors have claimed to have seen dying embers of a fire in her kitchen.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie