BLOOD BIKE VOLUNTEERS could be allowed to use bus lanes under new measures understood to be under consideration by government.

Blood Bikes assists the health service by transporting essential goods such as blood, samples for testing and even transplant-related tissue to where they need to go.

Earlier this month, Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh tabled an amendment to the Road Traffic and Roads Bill seeking to allow Blood Bike drivers use bus lanes and exempt them from toll fees.

At the time, Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien said:

“I am open to meeting with Blood Bikes. This is something we are actively considering, and I would welcome the opportunity to hear their submission directly.”

Transport Minister Darragh O'Brien meeting with Blood Bike volunteers recently. @DarraghOBrienTD @DarraghOBrienTD

The minister also met with the volunteers.

The Journal now understands that the minister is now looking at options to allow such a measure.

Bus lane use like ambulances

While it is understood to be a while off yet, if such a measure were to be introduced it would give the volunteers, who provide an important service, the same right of way as hospital ambulances.

Ó Snodaigh told the minister that Blood Bikes save lives and operates on a 100% voluntary basis.

It has nearly 140 volunteers, all of whom have been Garda-vetted and who also have Tusla Children First training, good distribution handling certificates from PLS Pharma, and the highest civilian training for motorcyclists, he added.

Blood Bikes East supports 26 hospitals and nursing homes across the greater Dublin area and links in with the regional blood bike groups in a developing national network. The organisation handles 6,000 calls annually.

In speaking about his proposed legislation, the Sinn Féin TD said the bikes also collect donated breast milk and deliver it to maternity and children’s hospitals, and collect blood samples from the homes of children with leukemia.

“That means sick children are not exposed to dangerous environments and parents are relieved of additional stress and time burdens. I applaud them. They fund all of this work through bucket collections, donations and sponsorship.

“I salute those who help and sponsor them, including Easytrip, which waives the tolls for blood bikes, ambulances and motorbikes. It should not, however, be up to voluntary groups and private companies to negotiate exemptions for tolls or the use of bus lanes. It should be the law of the land,” he said.

The volunteers driving the Blood Bikes give their free time and are not paid for providing their service.