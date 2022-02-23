Investigation launched after woman's body discovered on Wexford beach

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a woman’s body was found on a beach in north Wexford.
The discovery was made in the Sally’s Lane area of Kilgorman Beach,this afternoon.
The body of the deceased has been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.
Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem will direct the further course of this investigation.
