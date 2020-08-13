Investigation after body of man (30s) discovered in Cork City

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched following the discovery of a man’s body at Merchant’s Quay in Cork City.
At around 11.30am yesterday gardaí received a report regarding a man’s body on Merchants Quay in Cork City.
The man, aged in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and was brought to Cork University Hospital.
The post-mortem is scheduled to take place early this afternoon, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.
