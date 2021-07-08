Poll: Should the practice of boiling lobsters alive be banned in Ireland?

THE UK GOVERNMENT is considering a ban on boiling lobsters alive, Sky News is reporting.
If the government chooses to pursue the ban, it’s believed a clause would be introduced into the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill. The Bill is currently making its way through the House of Lords.
Currently, the bill only covers vertebrates – animals that have a backbone – and not invertebrates such as lobsters, crabs and squids.
Today we want to know… Should the practice of boiling lobsters alive be banned in Ireland?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (20)