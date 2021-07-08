Poll: Should the practice of boiling lobsters alive be banned in Ireland?

THE UK GOVERNMENT is considering a ban on boiling lobsters alive, Sky News is reporting.

If the government chooses to pursue the ban, it’s believed a clause would be introduced into the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill. The Bill is currently making its way through the House of Lords.

Currently, the bill only covers vertebrates – animals that have a backbone – and not invertebrates such as lobsters, crabs and squids.

Today we want to know… Should the practice of boiling lobsters alive be banned in Ireland?

