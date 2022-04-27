Oasis guitarist Bonehead says he has tonsil cancer

FOUNDING MEMBER OF Oasis and guitarist Paul Arthurs has announced that he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

Arthurs, or ‘Bonehead’, said that he’s been told it is treatable.

He said that he’s taking a break from playing with the band while he receives a course of treatment.

Arthurs had been due to play with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher at gigs scheduled for this summer.

“I’ll keep you posted how it’s going,” Arthurs wrote on Twitter. “I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon.”

Liam Gallagher said in response that he wished his bandmate “a speedy recovery”, adding that “we’re thinking of you”.

“You’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia. (sic)”