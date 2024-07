A MOCK POLICE car was burned on top of a bonfire in Co Tyrone last night, something the Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described as “absolutely disgraceful”.

While most bonfires will be lit tonight ahead of The Twelfth, some were set alight last night.

One of the close to 300 bonfires that will be lit tonight includes one in Craigyhill in Larne.

It measures over 62 metres and is said to be the world’s largest bonfire.

Last night, a bonfire in Moygashel, near Dungannon in Co Tyrone was set alight with a mock police car on top.

Crowds watching last night's bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

On Tuesday, images appeared on social media of a car decorated in police livery on top of the bonfire.

Hundreds of people gathered last night to watch as the unstable structure quickly toppled over into trees.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said this act was “absolutely disgraceful and truly pathetic”.

He added that “those responsible undermine their own cries for cultural respect”.

Mock police car set alight on top of a bonfire in Moygashel near Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

However, loyalist commentator and activist Jamie Bryson claimed it was a “bit of edgy artistic expression” and said it resembled stunts performed by Belfast rap group Kneecap.

The liberal elite will be salivating over this edgy artistic effort, the way they do with Kneecap. Surely there won’t be a different standard applied, will there? https://t.co/uZ6vp5MWRd — Jamie Bryson (@JamieBrysonCPNI) July 9, 2024

Advertisement

An Ireland flag and a banner reading Saoirse don Phalaistín, meaning Freedom for Palestine, was also placed on the bonfire.

Bryson was present at last year’s bonfire in Moygashel and addressed the crowd.

The mock police car is known as a “topper”, and last year’s topper in Moygashel was a boat which carried a banner reading: “Good Friday Agreement? That ship has sailed.”

Bonfire with a boat on top, and a Leo Varadkar, and a banner that reads 'Good Friday Agreement? That ship has sailed', before it is set alight in Moygashel last year. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A picture of then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was also placed on the boat.

An effigy of Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill was also placed on a bonfire in Dungannon last year.

In 2023, the PSNI received 68 reported incidents, including 21 alleged hate crimes involving the burning of election posters or effigies, and 47 alleged hate-related incidents, including the burning of flags.

Effigy of Michelle O'Neill on the Eastvale Avenue bonfire in Dungannon last year. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

DUP leader Gavin Robinson today described the traditions around the Twelfth as “spanning the generations” and as being “intrinsic to who we are”.

“It is about publicly expressing our faith, our culture, our heritage. It is about celebrating, respectfully, our identity,” he said.

“In an increasingly diverse Northern Ireland, it is important that the Orange culture is celebrated positively, and afforded respect by all as we build a truly shared, tolerant society.”

The fires are traditionally ignited on the eve of July 12 – before thousands of members of the Orange Order and accompanying marching bands take to the streets at 18 locations across Northern Ireland to commemorate the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

The battle at the Boyne river saw King William of Orange defeat Catholic King James II to secure a Protestant line of succession to the British crown.

11-12 July are among the busiest days of the year for the PSNI, who are expecting to deploy 4,000 officers and staff – around two thirds of the force – in a public safety operation.

The cost of the policing operation is expected to be around £4.5 million (€5.3m).

-With additional reporting from Press Association