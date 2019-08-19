This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 19 August, 2019
Leo Varadkar spoke with Boris Johnson by phone for almost an hour this evening

Restoring Stormont, as well as the explosion in Fermanagh this morning were discussed during the call.

By Conor McCrave Monday 19 Aug 2019, 7:05 PM
54 minutes ago 6,523 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4773323

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and the UK’s prime minister Boris Johnson spoke for almost an hour this evening where they discussed the Withdrawal Agreement, Common Travel Area and Stormont.

A statement confirmed the two premieres spoke and added the common travel area between Ireland and the United Kingdom, which predates countries joining the EU, will not be affected by the ending of freedom of movement. 

“The prime minister indicated that the Withdrawal Agreement in its current form will not get through the House of Common, that the backstop would need to be removed and that an alternative solution is required,” the statement said.

“The Taoiseach reiterated the EU27 position that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be reopened, and emphasised the importance of the legally operable guarantee to ensure no hard border and continued free trade on the island of Ireland.”

Efforts to restore a devolved government at Stormont, as well as an explosion along the border of Fermanagh and Cavan this morning, were also discussed during the call. 

It has also been confirmed that the taoiseach and prime minister will meet in Dublin in early September. 

While the Irish Government and the UK Government issued the same statement, only the Irish Government’s statement mentioned the meeting. 

It also said Johnson and Varadkar will meet in Dublin early next month, ahead of the Brexit deadline on 31 October, when the UK will leave the European Union. 

The UK government has moved to downplay details of Operation Yellowhammer, the secret plans for a no-deal Brexit which were leaked to the Sunday Times over the weekend.

Number 10 has pushed back against the reporting of the ‘Operation Yellowhammer’ dossier, stating that it is an older document, and insisting that steps taken since then mean the scenarios outlined are not the situation now.

The UK’s no-deal Brexit plans predict shortages of food, fuel and medicines; if there are difficulties importing preservatives and packaging, this would also impact on food supplies.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

