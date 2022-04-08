#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Friday 8 April 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested following suspected acid attack outside Belfast shop

The incident happened around 2.45pm yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 Apr 2022, 7:44 AM
44 minutes ago 1,741 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5733291

THE PSNI HAVE said they have arrested a man in relation to a suspected acid attack on a man in Belfast yesterday afternoon. 

A man, aged 39, has since been released on bail pending further investigations following the incident. 

The attack happened in the Botanic Avenue area of Belfast at around 2.45pm. 

Detective Inspector Eamonn Corrigan explained: “We received a report at around 2.45pm that a man was sitting in the area when he was approached by a male who threw a liquid onto his face before running off in the direction of Ireton Street.

The victim, aged in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“At this stage he is believed to have sustained potentially life-altering injuries to his chest and face,” Corrigan added. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie