Man arrested following suspected acid attack outside Belfast shop

THE PSNI HAVE said they have arrested a man in relation to a suspected acid attack on a man in Belfast yesterday afternoon.

A man, aged 39, has since been released on bail pending further investigations following the incident.

The attack happened in the Botanic Avenue area of Belfast at around 2.45pm.

Detective Inspector Eamonn Corrigan explained: “We received a report at around 2.45pm that a man was sitting in the area when he was approached by a male who threw a liquid onto his face before running off in the direction of Ireton Street.

The victim, aged in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“At this stage he is believed to have sustained potentially life-altering injuries to his chest and face,” Corrigan added.