13-year-old boy dies after being hit by sliotar at Kilkenny school

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has died after being struck by a sliotar at a school in Co Kilkenny.
The boy was pronounced dead in St Luke’s Hospital following the accident yesterday.
It is understood the boy was injured when he was struck by a sliotar.
Gardaí say they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.
A file will be prepared for the coroner’s court.
