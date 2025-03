A YOUNG BOY was rushed to hospital yesterday after being stabbed at a primary school in Dublin yesterday.

The 11-year-old boy, who remains in hospital, underwent surgery yesterday for his injuries, which were described as serious but not life-threatening.

The boy was reportedly stabbed by another pupil under the age of 12 at his primary school in Finglas at approximately 10.30am yesterday.

The children were on a morning break at the school grounds at the time.

It is understood that the injured boy was stabbed in the back with a knife.

Gardaí attended the incident and liaised with the families of both pupils.

No arrests were made, and the incident is not being described as a criminal investigation due to the ages of the children involved.

The minimum age of criminal responsibility in most cases is 12.

It is believed that the school will open as normal this morning.