Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 27 November 2022
Advertisement

Brazil school shooting death toll rises to four after teacher dies

The shooter was a former student at the public school he targeted first.

55 minutes ago 1,555 Views 0 Comments
Primo Bitti state school, one of two schools where a shooting took place
Primo Bitti state school, one of two schools where a shooting took place
Image: AFP via Getty Images

THE DEATH TOLL The death toll from a twin school shooting in Brazil has risen to four fter a teacher wounded in the attack by a 16-year-old shooter wearing Nazi symbols died from her injuries, officials said.

Authorities in the city of Aracruz, in Espirito Santo state, had said some of the around 10 wounded, including three teachers and a student, were in serious condition after the Friday attack that shocked the country, which has seen a rise in school shootings in recent years.

“Unfortunately, the tragedy of Aracruz has not yet ended,” said state Governor Renato Casagrande.

“With deep regret we confirm the death of another victim, teacher Flavia Amboss Mercon,” tweeted the governor, who had declared three days of mourning in Espirito Santo.

The shooter was a former student at the public school he targeted first, where he fired on a group of teachers, killing two people and wounding some nine others. He then went to a nearby private school where he killed an adolescent girl and left several more people wounded.

He has been arrested and will face charges of murder and attempted aggravated murder, Espirito Santo police said.

Relatives of the other three people killed held wakes yesterday, according to Brazilian media.

“My daughter was always light and love. I lost my daughter to hate,” Thais Sagrillo, the mother of a 12-year-old girl who was killed, told Globonews.

The attack was the twelfth school shooting in Brazil since 2002, according to research institute Sou da Paz.

The latest attacks spurred calls for gun policy reform, with critics hitting out at a series of presidential decrees relaxing regulations on firearms and ammunition under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been sharply critical of the ex-army captain’s relaxation of gun-control laws, defeated Bolsonaro in elections last month.

Officials said the shooter, a policeman’s son, used two handguns in the attack, both registered to his father – one being his service firearm, and the other being a privately registered weapon.

Casagrande said the boy appeared to have planned the attack carefully.

Security camera footage aired on Brazilian media showed the shooter running into the school dressed in military-style camouflage and brandishing a gun.

Investigators said he had a swastika on his fatigues and that they were looking into whether he had links to any extremist organisations.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie