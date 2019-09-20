Funeral of Mayo farm shooting victim to take place tomorrow

THE FUNERAL OF a man who was shot dead in rural Mayo as he went to check in on an elderly neighbour will take place tomorrow.

Brendan Kilduff died from gunshot wounds he sustained outside a house in Aghamore, Mayo, on Tuesday night.

Mr Kilduff had been going to check in on his friend and neighbour when the tragic accident happened.

The two were friends, according to locals in the town. They are said to have regularly met for tea and a catch up. Kilduff, according to the locals TheJournal.ie spoke with in Aghamore, was acutely aware of his friend’s age and vulnerability. Because of this, he would regularly check in on his well-being, according to locals.

It is now being investigated if his good nature and concern for his friend tragically resulted in his death. Gardaí believe that the man in his 80s thought the victim was an intruder. The octogenarian has since been released, with a file being sent to the DPP.

The investigation in Aghamore is still at a very early stage. Gardaí are following a line of inquiry that at the time the pensioner had fired his gun, he did not know the identity of the person who had entered his land.

The incident occurred at 11.55pm on Tuesday in Aghamore, Ballyhaunis in Mayo.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which was preserved for forensic tests.