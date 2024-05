FOUNDER OF BRENNAN’S Bread, Joseph A. Brennan, has died at the age of 82.

The businessman passed peacefully at his home in Dublin earlier this week, surrounded by family. His funeral took place yesterday.

Known as ‘Old Mr Brennan’, the Rathfarnham native founded the popular bakery, which is now one of the largest in Ireland, over 50 years ago. He baked the first loaves of Brennan’s Bread in a one room bakery in Fumbally Lane in Dublin.

Advertisement

The bakery is now based in Walkinstown.

His family remain involved with the company, “overseeing the recipes and baking skills he perfected”.

Brennan voiced the famous ads for the brand, with its catchphrase “Today’s bread, Today”.

Predeceased by his wife Jean, he is survived by his seven children and his grandchildren, his great grandchild, daughter in laws, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.