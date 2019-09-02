€110 million 'Get Ready for Brexit' ad campaign launches in the UK

A NEW ADVERTISING campaign urging the British public to “get ready” for Brexit has been launched in the UK just eight weeks before the nation is expected to leave the EU.

A new website, gov.uk/brexit, was launched on Sunday and around €110 million will be spent on advertising the new service to the British public.

Michael Gove, the cabinet minister in charge of no-deal planning, said that the ads were being put in place to encourage those in the UK to prepare for October 31 – the current deadline for Brexit.

Gove said: “Ensuring an orderly Brexit is not only a matter of national importance, but a shared responsibility” as he launched the adverts.

Benedict Pringle, who is the author of the politicaladvertising.co.uk blog, responded to claims made in the British press that the campaign has a £100m budget would. Pringle said that this amount of money would be approximately half of what the National Lottery spends on advertising each year.

He told the BBC: “So if you think about how often you see a lottery advert and double it, that’s how much we could be seeing the campaign over the next two months.

“At football grounds, in advert breaks for Coronation Street and The Great British Bake Off, this is where you’ll get the biggest reach with the public.”

The Get Ready campaign has also ordered a significant number of branded mugs and t-shirts in a bid to boost its reach, according to the Times. That same paper reported that the campaign toyed with the idea to use the same “take back control” slogan which was used in the initial referendum but this was deemed to divisory.