THERESA MAY COULD still risk another vote on the twice-rejected Withdrawal Agreement this week as she continues efforts to persuade Tory, DUP and at least a few Labour MPs to switch sides.
Meanwhile MPs will vote today on allowing parliament to take control of Commons business for a series of indicative votes on Wednesday.
It all comes as the clock continues to tick down to the revised cliff-edge deadline of 12 April.
Sky News is reporting that a spokesperson for the DUP states that the party’s stance on the draft Brexit deal remains unchanged after a phone call took place between Theresa May and Arlene Foster.
That’s not surprising. as DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said the same thing at the Fine Gael National Conference over the weekend.
Donaldson said on Saturday that he does not expect his view on the Brexit deal to change.
“I’m not here to change anyone’s view and don’t expect my view to change either.”
During his address to the Fine Gael National Conference, he also said:
“I would say to my friends in Fine Gael, let’s try to work this out.”
He acknowledged there is a difference of opinions, stating: “We are on different sides on Brexit, that’s for sure”.
While May was battling for her own future as prime minister last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was hanging out with RTÉ’s Strictly Come Dancing crew for the show’s finale.
No doubt May would have preferred to be spending her evening enjoying some dancing, instead she was scrambling to keep her own ministers on side.
The Sunday Times yesterday reported she was “at the mercy of a full-blown cabinet coup”, with plans afoot for her de facto deputy David Lidington to take over in a caretaker capacity.
The newspaper said it had spoken to 11 senior ministers who “confirmed that they wanted the prime minister to make way for someone else” and planned to confront her at today’s Cabinet meeting.
May worsened relations with many MPs last week after she hit out at them in a speech.
Political Correspondent Christina Finn here with you this afternoon. So another day, and yet more unpredictable Brexit happenings.
While May had a Cabinet meeting today, the European Commission said it has completed preparations for a no-deal Brexit, noting “it is increasingly likely that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union without a deal on 12 April”.
The Commission warned that such a scenario could lead to delays at borders, ports and airports.
Another day, another Commons debate.
Welcome to another afternoon of live Brexit coverage.
We’re expecting to hear an update from the British Prime Minister in the Commons at around 3.30pm.
Later on, MPs will start debating the government’s motion on the Withdrawal Agreement as well as seven amendments that have been tabled, including one that could see a series of indicative votes on how to move Brexit forward.
It could be a late one – votes are scheduled for 10pm tonight, including that one on clearing business for the indicative votes on Wednesday.
