13 mins ago

Sky News is reporting that a spokesperson for the DUP states that the party’s stance on the draft Brexit deal remains unchanged after a phone call took place between Theresa May and Arlene Foster.

Source: Sam Boal

That’s not surprising. as DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said the same thing at the Fine Gael National Conference over the weekend.

Donaldson said on Saturday that he does not expect his view on the Brexit deal to change.

“I’m not here to change anyone’s view and don’t expect my view to change either.”

During his address to the Fine Gael National Conference, he also said:

“I would say to my friends in Fine Gael, let’s try to work this out.”

He acknowledged there is a difference of opinions, stating: “We are on different sides on Brexit, that’s for sure”.

