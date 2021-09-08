#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

Britney Spears' father reportedly files to end conservatorship that controls popstar's life

Jamie Spears’ removal has been a longstanding demand of devoted global fans campaigning under the #FreeBritney slogan.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 7:37 AM
1 hour ago 6,877 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5543443
Britney Spears poses at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in July 2019.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Britney Spears poses at the premiere of
Britney Spears poses at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in July 2019.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BRITNEY SPEARS’ FATHER has filed a petition to end his daughter’s court-ordered conservatorship, US media has reported.

The filing comes weeks after Jamie Spears said he was prepared to step back from his role as conservator, and after repeated requests from the pop star to remove him from what she and her supporters say is a cruel and exploitative arrangement.

“Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,” the filing states, according to CNN.

“Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy.

“She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses.

“In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding,” the petition says.

The filing adds that Jamie Spears wants “what is best for his daughter” and that she “believes that she can handle her own life.”

Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, said the petition was a “vindication” for his client, NBC News reported.

AFP has contacted representatives from both sides but has received no immediate reply to inquiries.

Britney, 39, rocketed to fame in her teens but suffered a highly public 2007 breakdown, attacking a paparazzo’s car at a gas station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

That led to her being placed under the unusual legal guardianship largely governed by her father.

She has repeatedly lashed out at her father over the conservatorship, claiming in court testimonies and social media posts the arrangement amounted to “cruelty,” and accusing him of profiting from the system.

Britney alleged in court that she had been prevented from having a contraceptive IUD removed, despite wanting more children, and was forcefully put on medication that made her feel “drunk.”

Jamie Spears’ removal has been a longstanding demand of devoted global fans campaigning under the #FreeBritney slogan.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie