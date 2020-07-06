This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies due to coronavirus complications

The actor spent 95 days in hospital and was awaiting a double lung transplant before he died.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 6 Jul 2020, 8:13 AM
41 minutes ago 12,580 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142328
Image: Charles Sykes/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Charles Sykes/AP/Press Association Images

BROADWAY STAR AND actor Nick Cordero, who had his leg amputated due to complications with Covid-19 earlier this year, has died. 

Amanda Kloots, Cordero’s wife, posted on Instagram to announce his death.

“My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” she wrote.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.”

View this post on Instagram

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

The 41-year-old actor spent months in intensive care battling the virus and had severe complications during his time in the hospital.

He had his right leg amputated after his blood flow was impeded by a blood clot, and had a temporary pacemaker installed to assist his heart.

Kloots documented Cordero’s battle with the virus on social media over 95 days. He had been unable to talk since mid-June and only communicated through eye movements.

He was awaiting a double lung transplant before he died.

Cordero appeared in several Broadway musicals, including roles in Waitress and A Bronx Tale. He also made appearances in TV programmes like Blue Bloods and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

He is survived by his wife, and his son Elvis. 

