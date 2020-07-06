Broadway star Nick Cordero dies due to coronavirus complications

BROADWAY STAR AND actor Nick Cordero, who had his leg amputated due to complications with Covid-19 earlier this year, has died.
Amanda Kloots, Cordero’s wife, posted on Instagram to announce his death.
“My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” she wrote.
“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.”
The 41-year-old actor spent months in intensive care battling the virus and had severe complications during his time in the hospital.
He had his right leg amputated after his blood flow was impeded by a blood clot, and had a temporary pacemaker installed to assist his heart.
Kloots documented Cordero’s battle with the virus on social media over 95 days. He had been unable to talk since mid-June and only communicated through eye movements.
He was awaiting a double lung transplant before he died.
Cordero appeared in several Broadway musicals, including roles in Waitress and A Bronx Tale. He also made appearances in TV programmes like Blue Bloods and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.
He is survived by his wife, and his son Elvis.
