Liveblog: Budget 2024 to be unveiled this afternoon

AFTER WEEKS OF talks and speculation, Budget day is finally here.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath is set to announce €6.5 billion worth of new measures at around 1pm this afternoon.

Intense negotiations between ministers and coalition party leaders took place over the last number of days to hammer out the final details of the package.

While much of what will be announced later has already been revealed, there may still be some surprises to come.

We will have all of the latest news, insights and reaction throughout the day here and take you through Budget 2024 as it happens later.

The Budget is also set to include a new grants scheme for small and medium-sized businesses. The scheme, which will be called the Increased Cost of Business Scheme (ICOB), will be for all costs, not just energy. It will be awarded based on a percentage of the rates the business in question paid in commercial rates in 2023. Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe was seen heading into work earlier this morning. Speaking to reporters, he said this year’s Budget is different to what was delivered last year, but that “any Budget that contains this degree of spending could hardly be considered conservative”. Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said that while the Budget is of a different scale to last year, he claimed that 'any Budget that contains this degree of spending could hardly be considered conservative' | Follow live updates: https://t.co/GHCMX8Gw5p pic.twitter.com/PQ9QZikcZJ — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 10, 2023 The social welfare package is one that many will be keeping an eye on today. Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says the government will support pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and working families by dishing out lump sum cost of living payments totaling over €1.2 billion. Social welfare recipients will get the usual Christmas bonus, followed by an additional payment in January. This will amount to an extra: €140 (double) for Child Benefit

€100 for the Qualified Child Bonus

€200 for the Living Alone Allowance

€400 for the Carers Support Grant

€400 for the Disability Support Grant

€400 for the Working Family Payment

€300 for the Fuel Allowance The Budget package is expected to cost around €6.4 billion this year, including taxation measures worth €1.1 billion. As it happens, we already know quite a lot of what today’s big announcement will contain, with various measures having been leaked ahead of today. Our Political Editor Christina Finn has summarised most of the measures that we can expect to hear later on, including electricity credits amounting to €450, a cut to the much-hated USC and €12 social welfare payment increases. This is Michael McGrath’s first Budget speech as the Minister for Finance. He will deliver his speech at 1pm, followed by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe at 1.45pm. The speeches are expected to conclude at 2.30pm. After the speeches, opposition parties will reply with their own views on what has been unveiled. As the main opposition party, Sinn Féin will get an hour in reply, with the other opposition parties and groupings getting 45 minutes each. The speeches should be done by 8pm, and any Dáil debate on any overnight financial resolutions will take place from between 8.30pm to midnight. Good morning and welcome to The Journal‘s liveblog of Budget 2024. We’ll be taking you through all of the updates this morning as well as the main announcement this afternoon. Before then, let’s take you through what we know so far.

