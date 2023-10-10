Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 10 October 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Finance Michael McGrath.
LIVE
Liveblog: Budget 2024 to be unveiled this afternoon
The package is expected to be announced at around 1pm.
3.4k
15
Updated 9 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 9 minutes ago

AFTER WEEKS OF talks and speculation, Budget day is finally here.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath is set to announce €6.5 billion worth of new measures at around 1pm this afternoon. 

Intense negotiations between ministers and coalition party leaders took place over the last number of days to hammer out the final details of the package.

While much of what will be announced later has already been revealed, there may still be some surprises to come. 

We will have all of the latest news, insights and reaction throughout the day here and take you through Budget 2024 as it happens later. 

8 minutes ago 9:45AM

The Budget is also set to include a new grants scheme for small and medium-sized businesses.

The scheme, which will be called the Increased Cost of Business Scheme (ICOB), will be for all costs, not just energy.

It will be awarded based on a percentage of the rates the business in question paid in commercial rates in 2023.

14 minutes ago 9:39AM

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe was seen heading into work earlier this morning. 

Speaking to reporters, he said this year’s Budget is different to what was delivered last year, but that “any Budget that contains this degree of spending could hardly be considered conservative”. 

21 minutes ago 9:33AM

The social welfare package is one that many will be keeping an eye on today. 

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says the government will support pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and working families by dishing out lump sum cost of living payments totaling over €1.2 billion.

Social welfare recipients will get the usual Christmas bonus, followed by an additional payment in January. This will amount to an extra:

  • €140 (double) for Child Benefit
  • €100 for the Qualified Child Bonus
  • €200 for the Living Alone Allowance
  • €400 for the Carers Support Grant
  • €400 for the Disability Support Grant
  • €400 for the Working Family Payment
  • €300 for the Fuel Allowance
32 minutes ago 9:21AM

The Budget package is expected to cost around €6.4 billion this year, including taxation measures worth €1.1 billion.

As it happens, we already know quite a lot of what today’s big announcement will contain, with various measures having been leaked ahead of today.

41 minutes ago 9:12AM

This is Michael McGrath’s first Budget speech as the Minister for Finance.

He will deliver his speech at 1pm, followed by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe at 1.45pm. The speeches are expected to conclude at 2.30pm

After the speeches, opposition parties will reply with their own views on what has been unveiled. As the main opposition party, Sinn Féin will get an hour in reply, with the other opposition parties and groupings getting 45 minutes each.

The speeches should be done by 8pm, and any Dáil debate on any overnight financial resolutions will take place from between 8.30pm to midnight. 

50 minutes ago 9:03AM

Good morning and welcome to The Journal‘s liveblog of Budget 2024. We’ll be taking you through all of the updates this morning as well as the main announcement this afternoon.

Before then, let’s take you through what we know so far. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The Journal team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
15
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     