Tuesday 17 May 2022
Gardaí in Meath appeal for witnesses to burglary that left man in his 60s injured

The man was brought to Mullingar General Hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

By Jamie McCarron Tuesday 17 May 2022, 2:55 PM
Hill of Down, Meath
Image: Discover Boyne Valley
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred in the Hill of Down area of Meath yesterday.

Two men entered a residence shortly after 1pm and attacked the occupant of the home.

A man, aged in his 60s, received a number of injuries and was later taken to Mullingar General Hospital for treatment.

During the incident, jewellery and a sum of cash were reported stolen. No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Hill of Down and Kinnegad areas between 10.30am – 3.30pm yesterday and who may have witnessed anything.

Anyone with camera footage from the area at this time (including dash-cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Trim Garda station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

