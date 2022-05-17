Gardaí in Meath appeal for witnesses to burglary that left man in his 60s injured

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred in the Hill of Down area of Meath yesterday.

Two men entered a residence shortly after 1pm and attacked the occupant of the home.

Advertisement

A man, aged in his 60s, received a number of injuries and was later taken to Mullingar General Hospital for treatment.

During the incident, jewellery and a sum of cash were reported stolen. No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Hill of Down and Kinnegad areas between 10.30am – 3.30pm yesterday and who may have witnessed anything.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with camera footage from the area at this time (including dash-cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Trim Garda station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.