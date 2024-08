A MAN HAS been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Rathmines, Dublin yesterday that resulted in a young girl being taken to hospital.

The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin for assessment but no injuries were reported.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at a residence in west Dublin a short after the burglary took place.

He has since been released from Garda custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.