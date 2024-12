THE “ICONIC” CROCODILE who starred in the 1980s film Crocodile Dundee has died, his zoo has said.

Crocosaurus Cove, an aquarium in Darwin city in Australia where Burt had been kept since 2008, said he “passed away peacefully” over the weekend.

The saltwater crocodile was estimated to be over 90 years old, well over the average 70-year lifespan of the species.

The zoo said that Burt was captured in the Reynolds River in Australia in the 1980s.

He went on to become “one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world” when he appeared alongside Paul Hogan in the 1986 comedy adventure Crocodile Dundee, “helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife”.

Advertisement

It said his death marked “the end of an incredible era”.

“Burt was truly one of a kind. He wasn’t just a crocodile; he was a force of nature and a reminder of the power and majesty of these incredible creatures,” the zoo said.

“While his personality could be challenging, it was also what made him so memorable and beloved by those who worked with him and the thousands who visited him over the years.

“Visitors from around the globe marvelled at his impressive size and commanding presence, especially at feeding time.”

Crocosaurus Cove thanked those who had visited Burt and said it planned to install a commemorative sign at the attraction “celebrating his extraordinary life and the stories and interactions he shared throughout his time at the park”.