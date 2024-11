BUS ÉIREANN HAS said that some services scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled in the western parts of Cork and Galway ahead of the arrival of Storm Bert.

A Status Red rain warning is due to come into effect from midnight until 10am on Saturday, with severe flooding, damage to homes and businesses, and dangerous travelling conditions expected.

“Following an assessment of the available information from Met Éireann and the likely impact, a number of services on the Western side of both counties, scheduled to operate between those times, have been cancelled,” Bus Éireann said in a statement.

“All other services in Cork and Galway are scheduled to operate as normal but are likely to be subject to delays.”

Advertisement

Bus Éireann has advised all passengers to check the ‘Service Updates’ section on its website before travelling.

“Bus Éireann will continue to monitor weather advisories as well as road conditions in the coming days and any service disruptions will be posted on our website.”

The company has advised all customers to make travel plans in advance and allow extra time for their journeys.

Bus Éireann said it apologises to customers “for any inconvenience caused”.

Transport for Ireland has advised people to check the status of specific transport operators before setting off.

“Please check with your transport operator before travelling as there may be delays or curtailments due to adverse weather conditions. Some services will be travelling at reduced speeds in the interests of safety,” TFI said in a statement.