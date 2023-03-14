€187k in cash, €500k worth of tobacco and Rolex watch seized in 13 separate searches

€187,000 IN CASH, a Rolex watch and €500,000 worth of tobacco were among items seized during separate searches yesterday.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out the search operation at 13 separate sites across Dublin and Meath yesterday.

They were supported by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU), Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and Garda personnel from the Dublin Region.

The search operation resulted in the seizure of €187,000 in cash and a large quantity of unstamped tobacco, estimated to be worth €500,000.

A Rolex watch, a Hublot watch and documentation and electronic devices were also seized by CAB.

The searches were conducted as part of an ongoing proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including properties deriving in whole or in part from the proceeds of criminal activity.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.