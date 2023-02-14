Govt plans to prevent cross-examination of victims by abusers in coercive control cases

PLANS TO PREVENT cross-examination of victims by their abusers in coercive control cases are to be brought before the Cabinet today.

Justice Minister Simon Harris is expected to outline that work is underway on new legislation to protect vulnerable witnesses in cases of coercive control, forced marriage, stalking and harassment, to protect vulnerable witnesses from intimidation and re-traumatisation during trial.

These will include blocking an accused person cross-examining a victim or a child in person during court cases.

Harris is to also ask the Government not to oppose a Bill from Green Party Senator Vincent P Martin allowing courts to prohibit an accused person of personally cross-examining a victim or a child in coercive control cases, and plans to work with Martin to progress the policy.

Plans to further these protections are due to be detailed at Cabinet, with new provisions to ensure these protections are in place for additional offences to protect vulnerable victims.

Currently, cross-examination in person by the accused of victims is prohibited in cases of sexual offences. This extends to cover cases involving child victims for a range of specific offences.

The plans being brought before Cabinet today is part of work underway in the Department of Justice under the Zero Tolerance and Supporting a Victims Journey plans launched by Minister Helen McEntee.