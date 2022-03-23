#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 23 March 2022
Advertisement

Well-known criminal defence solicitor pleads guilty to assault of former colleague

O’Higgins is charged with assault causing harm to Stephen O’Mahony at Wolfe Tone Quay on 11 February.

By Declan Brennan Wednesday 23 Mar 2022, 3:39 PM
4 minutes ago 409 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5719003
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A WELL-KNOWN criminal defence solicitor has pleaded guilty to assaulting a former colleague on a Dublin street. 

Cahir O’Higgins (47) appeared at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court shortly this afternoon to answer bail in relation to an assault on 11 February last year.

 O’Higgins of Leinster Road, Rathmines, Dublin is charged with assault causing harm to Stephen O’Mahony at Wolfe Tone Quay on that date.

When the charge was put to him O’Higgins, standing in the dock with his head down, told the court he was pleading guilty.

He added: “I apologise to Stephen O’Mahony and his family and I apologise to my own family for the shame, difficulty and embarrassment caused to them.”

Eoin Lawlor BL, prosecuting, asked Judge Melanie Greally to order the production of a victim impact report for a sentence hearing. O’Mahony suffered a facial injury in the incident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, asked the court for a sentence date next October. Judge Greally set a sentence date of 18 October next. The judge remanded the defendant on continuing bail.

Over the past decade O’Higgins has been among the top earners from the legal aid scheme in the country.

The victim had worked at the defendant’s firm for several years until 2020, when he established his own practice in Dublin, with offices on Camden Street.

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie